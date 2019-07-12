Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Geller Family Office Services Has Lifted Stake by $3.17 Million as Valuation Rose; Jump Trading Boosted Kb Home (KBH) Holding

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 666,995 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.14. About 10.21 million shares traded or 48.83% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 6,203 shares to 9,658 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 176,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,561 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 30,803 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 14,908 shares. Globeflex Capital LP stated it has 68,189 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 110,157 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 196,089 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 5,433 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tcw has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 100,300 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.06% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corp has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 86,482 were accumulated by Wellington Group Inc Llp.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.