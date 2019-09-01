Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Financial Counselors Has Increased Stake by $319,144; Js Capital Management Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Trimmed as Shares Declined

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 243,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, down from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 2,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 139,750 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.54 million, up from 137,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Lc owns 49,373 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 1.42% stake. Roanoke Asset has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 258,930 shares. Brookstone Mgmt holds 0.2% or 21,916 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield has invested 1.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Verus Prns holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,337 shares. Fosun Limited stated it has 4,265 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,980 shares. Miller Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.65% or 17,828 shares. Nottingham Advisors accumulated 0.12% or 4,865 shares. Alethea Capital Limited accumulated 1.49% or 14,999 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc holds 20,662 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,862 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,132 shares to 414,258 shares, valued at $22.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 15,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,547 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

