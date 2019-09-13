Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Page Arthur B Has Lowered Holding by $369,879; Jrm Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $629,195

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 2,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 32,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 35,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $130.72. About 2.78M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 363,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.93M, up from 345,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 500,563 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coe Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0.45% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications accumulated 3,092 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 95,289 shares or 0.56% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Spirit Of America Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 1.90M are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Inc Adv owns 6,950 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 281 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.69M shares. Finance Advantage accumulated 92,263 shares. Nomura Asset accumulated 0.02% or 59,370 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Communications invested in 1.22% or 427,123 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc holds 12,424 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset owns 33,479 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.34 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

