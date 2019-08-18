Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Conning Has Raised Stake; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowered Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position by $329,378

Conning Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 13,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 306,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, up from 293,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 6,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 148,793 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, down from 155,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.00M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt Com reported 15,457 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Company reported 5.29 million shares stake. Guyasuta Investment Advisors holds 0.12% or 21,150 shares. 48,107 are held by Financial Counselors. Canandaigua Financial Bank Tru Com holds 24,225 shares. Adirondack Management holds 0.25% or 7,950 shares. Schroder Gp owns 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 130,381 shares. Citizens And Northern has invested 1.31% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.6% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wallace Cap Mngmt has 0.31% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv stated it has 0.32% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wms Prtnrs Lc has 10,993 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Limited has 0.19% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 278,048 shares to 5.59 million shares, valued at $879.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Value Etf (IJS) by 260,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbo And Llc has invested 7.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). James Investment Research Inc holds 422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fcg Limited Liability Co reported 42,787 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv holds 868,612 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 82,008 shares. 25,825 are owned by Atwood And Palmer. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 253,954 shares. Guardian Capital Lp reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Savant Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 134,525 shares. The Georgia-based Chatham Cap has invested 2.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guinness Asset Mngmt reported 3.21% stake. Cetera Advisor Limited has invested 0.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Montecito Bank & Trust Trust, a California-based fund reported 27,110 shares.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,520 shares to 43,627 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 209,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.