Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Both Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) are each other’s competitor in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson 136 4.16 N/A 6.03 21.60 Rockwell Medical Inc. 4 2.71 N/A -0.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Johnson & Johnson and Rockwell Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Johnson & Johnson and Rockwell Medical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 0.00% 24.9% 10% Rockwell Medical Inc. 0.00% -183.1% -78%

Volatility & Risk

Johnson & Johnson’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Rockwell Medical Inc. on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Johnson & Johnson is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Rockwell Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Rockwell Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Johnson & Johnson.

Analyst Recommendations

Johnson & Johnson and Rockwell Medical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 2 3 2.60 Rockwell Medical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Johnson & Johnson has a consensus price target of $148.8, and a 16.06% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Rockwell Medical Inc. is $11, which is potential 305.90% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Rockwell Medical Inc. looks more robust than Johnson & Johnson as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Johnson & Johnson and Rockwell Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.2% and 40% respectively. 0.07% are Johnson & Johnson’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Rockwell Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson & Johnson 0.34% -6.56% -8.26% -1.08% -1.48% 0.91% Rockwell Medical Inc. -15.29% -11.04% -44.81% -8.28% -34.48% 17.7%

For the past year Johnson & Johnson has weaker performance than Rockwell Medical Inc.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Rockwell Medical Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE brands, and tampons under the o.b. brand; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers various products in the areas of immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, and pulmonary hypertension diseases. Its Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular disease; sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection; diabetes care products that include blood glucose monitoring; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use, as well as for use in the professional fields by physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1885 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. It offers products and services for the treatment of end-stage renal disease, chronic kidney disease, iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism, and hemodialysis. The companyÂ’s lead drug is Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment via dialysate. It also provides Calcitriol, a generic active vitamin D injection, which is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, Renalpure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubings, fistula needles, specialized custom kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its concentrated dialysate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. The companyÂ’s targets customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.