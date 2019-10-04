Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Major. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson 130 2.36 2.64B 6.03 21.60 Pfizer Inc. 36 2.66 5.52B 1.81 21.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Pfizer Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Johnson & Johnson. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Johnson & Johnson has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Pfizer Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 2,032,176,121.93% 24.9% 10% Pfizer Inc. 15,414,688,634.46% 17.4% 7.1%

Volatility and Risk

Johnson & Johnson is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Pfizer Inc. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Johnson & Johnson’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Pfizer Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Pfizer Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Johnson & Johnson.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 2 3 2.60 Pfizer Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Johnson & Johnson’s upside potential currently stands at 11.96% and an $148.8 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc.’s consensus price target is $37, while its potential upside is 3.06%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Johnson & Johnson is looking more favorable than Pfizer Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares and 74.8% of Pfizer Inc. shares. Johnson & Johnson’s share held by insiders are 0.07%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pfizer Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson & Johnson 0.34% -6.56% -8.26% -1.08% -1.48% 0.91% Pfizer Inc. -9.44% -11.26% -4.73% -6.59% 0.65% -11.02%

For the past year Johnson & Johnson had bullish trend while Pfizer Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats on 11 of the 15 factors Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE brands, and tampons under the o.b. brand; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers various products in the areas of immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, and pulmonary hypertension diseases. Its Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular disease; sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection; diabetes care products that include blood glucose monitoring; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use, as well as for use in the professional fields by physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1885 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care. This segment offers products primarily under the Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lyrica, Enbrel, Viagra, Ibrance, Xtandi, Advil, and Centrum brands. The EH segment offers products that will lose or have lost marketing patent protection; branded generic products; sterile injectable products; biosimilars; and infusion systems. It provides products under the Lipitor, Premarin family, Norvasc, Lyrica, Celebrex, and Pristiq brand names. This segment also engages in contract manufacturing business. The company has licensing agreements with Cellectis SA and AstraZeneca plc; and collaborative agreements with Eli Lilly & Company and Merck KGaA. It also has a research collaboration and license agreement with HitGen Ltd. to build and screen DNA-encoded libraries in order to discover small molecule leads to be used in drug development; collaboration with Merck and Corning for pharma glass packaging project; and an agreement with InSphero AG to develop a predictive toxicology assay using InSphero 3D InSight human liver microtissues for predicting drug induced liver injury. The company serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as centers for disease control and prevention. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.