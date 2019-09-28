Johnson Johnson (JNJ) Stake Maintained by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc; Pdt Partners Increased Its Holding in Marathon Oil (MRO) by $2.33 Million as Stock Price Declined

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Johnson Johnson (JNJ) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 19,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 861,727 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.02 million, up from 842,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Johnson Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 166,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 696,200 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89 million, up from 529,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 13.66M shares traded or 19.29% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

