Johnson Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder First Mercantile Trust Co Boosted Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Richard Bernstein Advisors Lifted Position

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson Johnson (JNJ) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 4,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 25,673 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 21,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.03. About 3.97M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in)

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 212 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,339 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.37 million, up from 12,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $859.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1737.53. About 2.67M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $949.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,454 shares to 6,137 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,938 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Cap Limited reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 2.43% or 44,685 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.78M shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Com invested 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marathon has 22,703 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oarsman Capital has 32,175 shares. Amg National Bank & Trust invested in 3,477 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 1.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tctc Ltd Liability has 62,262 shares. Provise Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sfmg Ltd invested in 0.15% or 8,685 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 1.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 20,454 shares. Comml Bank Of The West owns 21,201 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highvista Strategies Lc stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,700 shares. Amer Century Cos Incorporated reported 1.57M shares. Roberts Glore Incorporated Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 837 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc reported 275,502 shares. Chartist Ca reported 0% stake. Cap Guardian Trust Comm owns 53,480 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset owns 4.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,070 shares. Kj Harrison & Prns reported 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duff & Phelps Invest Management Company reported 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). General Amer Invsts has invested 3.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Truepoint owns 588 shares. Bellecapital Ltd reported 3.25% stake. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,815 shares to 36,987 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,745 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).