Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Reaches $132.25 After 4.00% Up Move; First Bancorp (FNLC)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.16% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 2.04 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $351.13B company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $137.54 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JNJ worth $14.05 billion more.

First Bancorp Inc (FNLC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 16 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 20 sold and decreased their holdings in First Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.49 million shares, down from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding First Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 18 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.53 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $351.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. It has a 21.96 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSONÂ’S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSONÂ’S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. Shares for $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold Johnson & Johnson shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,680 are owned by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Blue Chip Partners has 2.87% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zevin Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.24% or 5,163 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp holds 61,957 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.66% or 47,026 shares. 92 were accumulated by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt. Cadence Capital Ltd Llc reported 42,465 shares. Essex Ser has invested 3.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 43,387 were accumulated by Motley Fool Asset Ltd Company. Maverick Cap Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 60,020 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Company has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cap Rech Global Investors invested in 0.27% or 6.13M shares. Amp Ltd holds 0.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.12 million shares. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 0.51% or 15,200 shares. Moreover, Bragg Financial has 1.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Monday, March 25 report. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $14600 target.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 1,283 shares traded. The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) has declined 4.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FNLC News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-The First Bank of Toyama 7184.T -2017/18 group results; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 18/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.51; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-The First Bank of Toyama 7184.T -2017/18 parent results; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First National Bank that provides a range of banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in coastal and eastern Maine. The company has market cap of $285.04 million. The firm offers various deposit products, such as demand, checking, NOW, saving, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 11.48 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate, commercial construction, and other commercial loans; municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans comprising amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes.

