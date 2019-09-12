Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Reaches $131.08 After 9.00% Up Move; Samlyn Capital Cut By $35.76 Million Its Kohls (KSS) Stake

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 72.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 760,951 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 293,849 shares with $13.97M value, down from 1.05M last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $8.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 532,337 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Sees FY18 Net $4.86-Net $5.31; 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS

The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.08. About 781,767 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established JardianceThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $345.94 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $142.88 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JNJ worth $31.13 billion more.

Among 7 analysts covering Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Kohl’s Corp has $80 highest and $4700 lowest target. $58.71’s average target is 11.32% above currents $52.74 stock price. Kohl’s Corp had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, August 22. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 22. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 22. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5100 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 24. Deutsche Bank maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report.

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Altice Usa Inc stake by 721,717 shares to 2.64M valued at $64.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped Myokardia Inc stake by 37,000 shares and now owns 257,606 shares. Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives stated it has 131,146 shares. 4,355 are held by Keybank Association Oh. First Advisors LP holds 0.04% or 424,710 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 5,848 shares. Parsec has 0.02% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 7,359 shares. Tru Comm Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 31,055 were reported by Alps Advisors. Principal Fincl Group Inc owns 268,730 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,183 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 45,585 shares. Asset Management reported 14,834 shares. Laffer Investments owns 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 10,236 shares. Cap Fund Management holds 0.29% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 680,697 shares. Da Davidson And reported 4,629 shares. M&T Comml Bank has 19,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $140.14 million for 15.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About Kohl’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KSS) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kohl’s announces C-suite moves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s 12.7% Total Yield Is Very Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Kohl’s Stock Was Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s to launch assortment of emerging brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.52% above currents $131.08 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.39 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $345.94 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. It has a 21.77 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSONÂ’S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSONÂ’S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold Johnson & Johnson shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smead Cap has 1.74% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 259,139 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co owns 254,099 shares. Pictet National Bank & Trust & Tru Ltd owns 4,420 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Management Ltd Co has invested 1.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 122,482 shares. Arvest Bankshares Trust Division invested in 154,843 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Guardian Life Of America holds 7,715 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 63,376 are owned by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc. Interocean Cap Limited Co holds 2.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 217,495 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc has invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mathes, a New York-based fund reported 28,777 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 4.89 million shares. 421,867 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company. 223,000 were accumulated by Rbo And Limited Liability Corporation. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 1.14% or 1.34 million shares.