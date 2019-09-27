Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Comparison side by side

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) are two firms in the Drug Manufacturers – Major that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson 136 4.18 N/A 6.03 21.60 TherapeuticsMD Inc. 3 53.85 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Johnson & Johnson and TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Johnson & Johnson and TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 0.00% 24.9% 10% TherapeuticsMD Inc. 0.00% -159.7% -73.6%

Volatility and Risk

Johnson & Johnson is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.68. TherapeuticsMD Inc. has a 1.86 beta and it is 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Johnson & Johnson. Its rival TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.3 respectively. TherapeuticsMD Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Johnson & Johnson.

Analyst Recommendations

Johnson & Johnson and TherapeuticsMD Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 2 3 2.60 TherapeuticsMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$148.8 is Johnson & Johnson’s average price target while its potential upside is 15.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Johnson & Johnson and TherapeuticsMD Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.2% and 79.9%. 0.07% are Johnson & Johnson’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.76% are TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson & Johnson 0.34% -6.56% -8.26% -1.08% -1.48% 0.91% TherapeuticsMD Inc. -2.27% -16.02% -49.29% -57.76% -61.05% -43.57%

For the past year Johnson & Johnson had bullish trend while TherapeuticsMD Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats TherapeuticsMD Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE brands, and tampons under the o.b. brand; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers various products in the areas of immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, and pulmonary hypertension diseases. Its Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular disease; sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection; diabetes care products that include blood glucose monitoring; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use, as well as for use in the professional fields by physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1885 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a womenÂ’s health care product company. The company manufactures and distributes prescription and over-the-counter product lines, including prenatal vitamins, iron supplements, and natural menopause relief products under the vitaMedMD brand, as well as generic formulations of its prescription prenatal vitamins products under the BocaGreenMD Prena1 name. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen. The company markets its products primarily through a direct national sales force to health care providers in the OB/GYN market space. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.