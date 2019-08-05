Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Contrasting side by side

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK), both competing one another are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson 137 4.20 N/A 6.03 21.60 GlaxoSmithKline plc 40 0.00 N/A 2.02 20.48

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Johnson & Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline plc. GlaxoSmithKline plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Johnson & Johnson. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Johnson & Johnson’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 0.00% 24.9% 10% GlaxoSmithKline plc 0.00% 107.6% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.68 beta indicates that Johnson & Johnson is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. GlaxoSmithKline plc on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Johnson & Johnson are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Johnson & Johnson can pay off short and long-term obligations better than GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Johnson & Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 3 4 2.57 GlaxoSmithKline plc 0 0 0 0.00

Johnson & Johnson’s upside potential currently stands at 14.80% and an $149.43 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.5% of GlaxoSmithKline plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of GlaxoSmithKline plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson & Johnson 0.34% -6.56% -8.26% -1.08% -1.48% 0.91% GlaxoSmithKline plc -0.36% 2.1% 2.15% 6.64% 0.49% 8.03%

For the past year Johnson & Johnson has weaker performance than GlaxoSmithKline plc

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats on 10 of the 11 factors GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE brands, and tampons under the o.b. brand; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers various products in the areas of immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, and pulmonary hypertension diseases. Its Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular disease; sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection; diabetes care products that include blood glucose monitoring; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use, as well as for use in the professional fields by physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1885 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, vaccines, and HIV. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories under the Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Poligrip, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and Voltaren brand names. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of tablets, caplets, infant syrup drops, topical gels, nasal sprays, effervescents, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, malted drinks and foods, and topical creams and non-medicated patches, as well as toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouth rinses, medicated mouthwashes, gels and sprays, denture adhesives, and denture cleansers. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a strategic drug discovery collaboration with Exscientia Limited to discover novel and selective small molecules for up to 10 disease-related targets across various therapeutic areas; and a collaboration agreement with Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to prevent organ damage and death caused by acute pancreatitis, lung injury, and trauma conditions. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.