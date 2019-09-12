Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson 136 4.23 N/A 6.03 21.60 China Pharma Holdings Inc. N/A 1.06 N/A -0.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Johnson & Johnson and China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 0.00% 24.9% 10% China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -21.6%

Risk & Volatility

Johnson & Johnson’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Competitively, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

Johnson & Johnson has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Johnson & Johnson’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Pharma Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Johnson & Johnson and China Pharma Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 2 3 2.60 China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$148.8 is Johnson & Johnson’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 14.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Johnson & Johnson and China Pharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.2% and 96.8% respectively. About 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson & Johnson 0.34% -6.56% -8.26% -1.08% -1.48% 0.91% China Pharma Holdings Inc. -1.24% -2.71% -13% -1.03% 12.28% 11.5%

For the past year Johnson & Johnson was less bullish than China Pharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats on 8 of the 9 factors China Pharma Holdings Inc.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE brands, and tampons under the o.b. brand; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers various products in the areas of immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, and pulmonary hypertension diseases. Its Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular disease; sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection; diabetes care products that include blood glucose monitoring; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use, as well as for use in the professional fields by physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1885 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.