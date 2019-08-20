Johnson (JNJ) Holder Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Increased Its Holding by $446,607 as Market Value Declined; As Rosetta Stone (RST) Share Price Declined, Timessquare Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 74,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.83M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 132,008 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr; 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains; 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson (JNJ) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 3,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 109,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.29 million, up from 106,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 4.18M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corporation Plc by 73,800 shares to 416,000 shares, valued at $46.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 242,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc..

More notable recent Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Longitudinal Study from Lexia Learning Examines Effective Ways to Help Low-Income Students Make Reading Gains – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rosetta Stone Hires Seasoned Technology Executive NYSE:RST – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “The Tabby Awards Recognize Rosetta Stone for Mobile Innovation Two Years in a Row – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Massachusetts’ Early Literacy Expert Panel Recommends Lexia RAPID Assessment for Use with Students Ages Five and Up – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rosetta Stone and HIAS Partner to Provide Refugee Populations with Language Learning Software – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 18,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 3,387 shares stake. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 8,506 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 58,864 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability reported 28,046 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 30,363 shares. G2 Prtn Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 257,299 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank holds 36,300 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). D E Shaw & Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 227,618 shares. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.18% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp holds 44,627 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar stated it has 33,419 shares. Guggenheim has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 69,386 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 40,337 shares. Capital Associates Ny invested in 1,668 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Sentinel Communication Lba holds 0.21% or 5,645 shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset Management reported 1,707 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Inc has 0.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 145,339 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 10,369 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 214,040 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 315,716 shares. Personal Corp invested in 289,660 shares or 0.45% of the stock. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 1.43% or 172,609 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr (XLV) by 4,173 shares to 49,092 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,019 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).