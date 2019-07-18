Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Raised Position in Visa (V)

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.52. About 1.76M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 2,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,590 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 27,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $178.99. About 1.58M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Visa, PayPal May Bear a â€˜Heavy Burdenâ€™ With Facebook Crypto Plan – Bloomberg” on July 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Big tech companies help U.S. T. Rowe Price stock funds beat S&P 500 – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 4,120 shares to 427,521 shares, valued at $41.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 101,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inv Ltd Company holds 0% or 127 shares in its portfolio. 13,747 were reported by Thomas White. Bangor Retail Bank holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15,555 shares. Peak Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 69,492 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co reported 106,957 shares. Mar Vista Investment Prtnrs Llc stated it has 635,053 shares. Lipe And Dalton has 12,750 shares. Intrust Bank Na stated it has 26,309 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 113,148 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Cap City Trust Fl holds 20,703 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.52% or 39,237 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp accumulated 82,390 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Riverpark Capital Management Ltd Com holds 75,893 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Signs of Life in Johnson & Johnson’s Second-Quarter Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 2 Safest Dividend Stocks on the Planet – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,700 are held by Primecap Management Co Ca. 204,650 are owned by Amer Insur Tx. Violich Cap has 114,604 shares for 4.06% of their portfolio. First Advisors LP stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bourgeon Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,788 shares. Novare Mgmt Ltd Co invested 2.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 10,728 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested 0.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gotham Asset Ltd owns 221,590 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Notis accumulated 55,593 shares. Asset Mngmt Gp invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 43,933 shares. New York-based Wellington Shields Mgmt Llc has invested 1.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baillie Gifford And Co accumulated 0.02% or 103,146 shares. Ar Asset Management holds 1.94% or 37,110 shares in its portfolio.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 39,042 shares to 57,038 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 12,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.