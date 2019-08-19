Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Modera Wealth Management Has Boosted Position by $429,371 as Stock Value Declined; Jacobs Asset Management Position In Iberiabank (IBKC) Was Has Raised

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $132.02. About 1.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $71.01. About 42,556 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 15,922 shares to 520,448 shares, valued at $25.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. COOPER ANGUS R II bought $381,198 worth of stock. Maples Ricky E bought $75,250 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) on Monday, March 11.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medley Mgmt Inc (NYSE:MDLY) by 119,292 shares to 630,577 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 269,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Newmark Group Inc.