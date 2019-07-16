Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Maintained by Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc; Jacobs Asset Management Decreased Its Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Holding by $1.33 Million; Share Value Rose

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 49,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 453,313 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, down from 502,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 159,120 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 20.63% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 30/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18; 23/03/2018 Berkshire Hills Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78 million shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 69,080 shares to 65,946 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,549 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Advsrs reported 1.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Limited Liability owns 73,325 shares. Hilltop holds 0.43% or 14,345 shares. Torray holds 1.66% or 112,428 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP accumulated 0.05% or 28,300 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alethea Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 14,999 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Hm Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 12,563 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx invested in 15,657 shares. Mirador Capital Partners Ltd Partnership has 7,181 shares. Peavine invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rock Point Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,456 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. New York-based Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). S R Schill Assoc accumulated 13,558 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 289,706 shares to 520,106 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stewardship Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 46,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,425 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Analysts await Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BHLB’s profit will be $32.23M for 12.18 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold BHLB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 3.33% more from 33.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 31,704 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 25,848 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust invested in 753,098 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication invested in 26,998 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 0.01% or 27,815 shares. Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Metropolitan Life Insur has 0% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 3,214 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 1.05M shares. Howe And Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 16,620 shares. 44,099 are held by Macquarie Group Limited. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 62,191 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 105,596 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $71,456 activity. Shares for $7,920 were bought by DAVIES JOHN B on Wednesday, June 5.