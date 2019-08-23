Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder West Chester Capital Advisors Decreased Stake by $381,555 as Share Value Declined; J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Position Maintained by Eulav Asset Management

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% . The institutional investor held 115,500 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.64M, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 34,750 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Lead in Chili Containing Granular Seasonings/Snack Foods from Specific Firms in Mexico; 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.75. About 9.28M shares traded or 23.71% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 9,300 shares to 35,900 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,000 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “J & J Snack Foods Reports First Quarter Sales and Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hershey Company (HSY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Restaurantnews.com published: “Dive Into Summer with Refreshing Mermaid and Watermelon Lemonade ICEEs – RestaurantNews.com” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “J & J Snack Foods Acquires PHILLY SWIRL – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2014 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Food & Beverage Stocks That Posted Great Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

