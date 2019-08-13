Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Addenda Capital Has Increased Its Holding by $336,519 as Shares Declined; Ithaka Group Raised Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $12.41 Million

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 103.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 80,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 157,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49 million, up from 77,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $153.49. About 349,451 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 2,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,092 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, up from 39,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 986,556 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 14,967 shares to 27,568 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,061 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Management has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 1.56 million shares. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc accumulated 3.68% or 72,195 shares. South State owns 116,771 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 0.93% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davenport And holds 2.36% or 1.35M shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 3,008 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 12,820 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Co has 57,172 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Torray Limited Liability Corp holds 1.66% or 112,428 shares in its portfolio. Cim Ltd Company invested in 2,785 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 30,254 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc. Rnc Cap Management Limited Com reported 229,817 shares. New York-based Markston Interest Ltd has invested 0.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested in 33,394 shares or 0.77% of the stock.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk: Ditch This High-Flying Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$144, Is It Time To Put Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Big Growth ETFs to Buy For the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 14,887 shares. Brown Capital Management Llc holds 8,258 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 4,214 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com accumulated 792 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.7% or 83,623 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The accumulated 0.08% or 42,195 shares. Artemis Inv Llp stated it has 2,936 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,260 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 31,015 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.32% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 516,602 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Technology has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Westwood Hldg Group has invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,319 shares to 62,883 shares, valued at $21.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 49,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,309 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).