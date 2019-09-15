Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined While Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Boosted Stake; Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holder Indus Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake by $692,667

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 25.42M shares traded or 41.61% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 14/03/2018 – ITAU CEO: LATAM FACES RECENT FOREIGN TRADE CHALLENGES; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL APPROVED W/RESTRICTIONS BY BRAZIL’S ANTITRUST BODY; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 23/05/2018 – MEXICO 2018 GDP EST. RAISED TO +2.3% FROM +2% BY ITAU; 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER; 02/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS 1Q GOOD FOR PROVISIONS, CONFORTABLE W/ GUIDANCE: CEO

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 149.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 7,496 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $612.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 107,604 shares to 59,096 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 658,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,949 shares, and cut its stake in Qudian Inc.

