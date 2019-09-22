Johnson Investment Counsel Upped Paccar (PCAR) Stake; Bioanalytical Systems (BASI)’s Sentiment Is 1

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Paccar Incorporated (PCAR) stake by 2.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc acquired 13,546 shares as Paccar Incorporated (PCAR)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 589,567 shares with $42.25 million value, up from 576,021 last quarter. Paccar Incorporated now has $24.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 1.57M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28

Bioanalytical Systems Inc (BASI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It's down -0.33, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 4 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 4 sold and decreased equity positions in Bioanalytical Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 614,761 shares, up from 596,088 shares in 2019Q1.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, other North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $44.09 million. It operates in two divisions, Contract Research Services and Research Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. for 63,193 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 52 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 5,712 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

The stock increased 9.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 301,561 shares traded or 561.88% up from the average. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (BASI) has risen 16.09% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 1.44% above currents $70.32 stock price. PACCAR had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Loop Capital. Evercore downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $7600 target in Friday, May 31 report.

