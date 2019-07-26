Johnson Investment Counsel Upped Invesco Limited (IVZ) Stake by $312,854 as Stock Rose; Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) as Share Price Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 89.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 68,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,974 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 76,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 728,007 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter of 2018; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Invesco Limited (IVZ) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,875 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 392,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Invesco Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 8.62 million shares traded or 84.17% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 10/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 16/04/2018 – INVESCO TO MAKE EQUITY AWARDS TO NEW EMPLOYEES; 22/03/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Mark 302 in Downtown Santa Monica; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 1.5% Position in Blackline; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco US HYFA Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 22/03/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH & INVESCO REAL ESTATE IN JV FOR PROPERTY; 18/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Dividend Declaration; 02/05/2018 – GP Wealth and Invesco Partner to Bring Advisors New Online Service Platform

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Exclusive: Nike explores sale of surfwear brand Hurley – sources – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oaktree Capital Q2 AUM increases on capital commitments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oaktree Capital Looks Ahead to Brookfield Buyout – The Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons To Consider Phillips 66 Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,327 shares to 139,509 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.13% or 10,101 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 4.56M shares. Bamco Inc Ny reported 1.87 million shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt invested in 0.17% or 152,800 shares. Needham Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.18% or 70,000 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 8,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Inv Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 2.21M shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 82,198 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation invested 0.1% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Polar Asset Mgmt Ptnrs has 25,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 2.03M shares. Global Endowment LP reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). The Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 18,811 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. $99,972 worth of stock was bought by Beshar Sarah on Friday, February 22. 10,000 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares with value of $207,120 were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR. Johnson Ben F. III bought 10,000 shares worth $213,700.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Company holds 0.14% or 69,205 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 183,091 shares. 75,400 were reported by Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. Advsrs Ok, Oklahoma-based fund reported 105,694 shares. Citadel Limited has 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 288,813 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Paragon Cap Management Limited invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.12% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 600 were reported by Lenox Wealth Management. Raymond James Na accumulated 28,512 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 178,573 were reported by Royal London Asset Limited. New York-based D E Shaw Com has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). The Tennessee-based Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Palouse Cap Management Inc stated it has 321,039 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 6,155 shares to 160,677 shares, valued at $19.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 12,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,471 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).