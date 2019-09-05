Johnson Investment Counsel Upped Holding in Iberiabank (IBKC); Electron Capital Partners Cut Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake by $1.15 Million; Valuation Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 56,279 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 61,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $255.72. About 502,889 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corporation (IBKC) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 18,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 455,433 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.66 million, up from 437,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.95. About 301,479 shares traded or 9.06% up from the average. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. Maples Ricky E also bought $75,250 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) on Monday, March 11. The insider COOPER ANGUS R II bought 5,000 shares worth $381,198.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79M for 18.58 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.