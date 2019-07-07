Johnson Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Whale Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $98.18 Million

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 28,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 637,684 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.21 million, down from 666,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71M, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 188,009 shares to 375,569 shares, valued at $72.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 367,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, LEN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Layoffs hit Amazon gaming unit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldstein Munger & Associate holds 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 301 shares. 980 are owned by Cornerstone. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 131 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc holds 886,554 shares. New York-based Js Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 6.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sumitomo Life Insur owns 12,397 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 630,248 shares. Thornburg Investment has 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,757 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 620 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Rech Global Invsts reported 2.34% stake. Spectrum Management Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,997 shares. Washington stated it has 29,042 shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca holds 6.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,853 shares. Eagle Ridge Management owns 287 shares. Peavine Ltd has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google to Boost Cloud Security Initiatives with Chronicle – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.48% or 108,246 shares. Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 180,386 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.52 million shares. Homrich & Berg owns 74,481 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 2,452 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 62,000 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 3.15% or 3.26M shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest Inc has invested 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited accumulated 0.95% or 178,339 shares. Leavell Mngmt accumulated 88,614 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 534,914 shares stake. Riverbridge Partners has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakmont holds 8.24% or 496,423 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Com accumulated 60,902 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 5,299 shares to 43,931 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 92,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Class B.