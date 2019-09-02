Johnson Investment Counsel Stake In Coca Cola Company (KO) Was Has Lifted; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Valuation Rose, Oppenheimer & Company Has Lifted Position

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 45,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 100,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 54,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.84 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Company (KO) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 18,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.54 million, up from 996,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Aviance Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mariner Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wheatland Incorporated reported 23,850 shares stake. Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 0.62% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). King Luther Capital Management Corp accumulated 0.97% or 2.71 million shares. Blue Financial Cap owns 0.54% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 22,151 shares. Moreover, Maverick Capital Limited has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 4,442 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.25% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Td Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 363 shares. Chemical Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 122,961 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Co stated it has 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Beach Counsel Pa has invested 0.82% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Covington Capital accumulated 130,890 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) by 12,389 shares to 4,289 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Financials Etf (VFH) by 22,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,027 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19,878 shares to 20,537 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RGT) by 75,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,388 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Lucas Lp invested 0.43% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Motley Fool Asset Limited Company holds 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 19,370 shares. State Street Corp has 58.86M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Gru Incorporated has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 138,344 shares. Acropolis Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 30,795 shares. Ipswich Investment Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,060 shares. Forte Capital Adv has 2.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Utah Retirement stated it has 233,828 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 4,090 shares. Field Main Fincl Bank owns 1.23% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 24,520 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 4,199 shares. M&T Bank has 0.11% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Icon Advisers Communication holds 13,202 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com reported 48,959 shares.