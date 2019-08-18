Johnson Investment Counsel Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) Has Raised as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Oakwood Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $387,270

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 92,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 260,517 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.86M, up from 168,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.53M shares traded or 41.79% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value Index (IVE) by 15,181 shares to 6,030 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 648,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,140 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (A) (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Port Managers Oh accumulated 132,422 shares. Arvest Bankshares Division reported 173,239 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability owns 1,250 shares. Bartlett & Lc invested in 199,317 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 2.24% or 93,939 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advisors has 0.91% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 127,272 shares. Everett Harris Communication Ca accumulated 1.46% or 319,615 shares. Schulhoff, Ohio-based fund reported 13,822 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Compton Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 8,852 shares. Endurance Wealth invested in 0% or 155 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 0.39% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Intrust Financial Bank Na invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 2,104 shares. Appleton Prns Ma owns 32,154 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi reported 199,301 shares stake. Vantage Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 9.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Syntal Prtn Limited Liability reported 8,140 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Caxton Assoc Lp has invested 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollencrest Capital Mgmt owns 70,060 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Jbf Capital Inc holds 3.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 180,000 shares. 2,200 are owned by Family Tru Company. 42,271 were accumulated by Lvw Limited Co. 3,502 are held by Jolley Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Axa owns 3.43M shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Alpinvest Prtnrs Bv has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,573 shares. 21,161 are held by Mcf Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Drw Lc has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Assets Invest Mngmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 124,100 shares. 6,104 are held by Lyons Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78M and $238.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

