Johnson Investment Counsel Raised Its Xylem (XYL) Holding by $7.46 Million; As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Holder Windacre Partnership Raised Holding

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $179.46. About 1.87 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 94,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 496,800 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.27M, up from 402,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 173,051 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 38,785 shares to 315,536 shares, valued at $30.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0.06% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Financial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.03% or 2.84 million shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Estabrook Mgmt reported 700 shares stake. Shikiar Asset Inc reported 24,980 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication has invested 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 9,917 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kistler accumulated 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.01% or 177,943 shares. Moreover, New England Research Management has 0.14% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 2,600 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 26,231 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Goelzer Inv Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 25,288 shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Management has invested 0.16% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Family Mngmt Corp accumulated 2,860 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Cap Interest Limited Ca has invested 1.77% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1,397 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment, Alabama-based fund reported 23,557 shares. Scharf Invests Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,745 shares. Massachusetts Ma holds 1.93% or 29.28M shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 91,981 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 573,451 shares. Washington Trust Retail Bank has invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Harvest Capital holds 3,616 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 38,007 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Com invested in 101,715 shares or 8.34% of the stock. 4,917 were reported by Osborne Prtn Capital Limited Liability. North Point Managers Oh reported 3.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bell Fincl Bank holds 4,395 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Com reported 137,062 shares stake.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 1.25 million shares to 8.97M shares, valued at $189.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.