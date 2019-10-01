Johnson Investment Counsel Raised Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Holding by $5.61 Million; Zillow Group (Z) Position Has Boosted by Ancient Art Lp

Ancient Art Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp bought 476,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.10 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 1.78 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 43,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 266,688 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.34M, up from 222,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $136.14. About 341,388 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 45,960 shares to 11,623 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 41,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,713 shares, and cut its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FRT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 64.69 million shares or 2.03% less from 66.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Strs Ohio invested in 0.14% or 240,236 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Com accumulated 75,450 shares. Eii Mngmt owns 17,108 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 1,721 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0.08% or 77,326 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company holds 0% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) or 69,800 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 0% or 83 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 101,070 shares. Bessemer Group Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 26 shares. Lafayette Inc has 2,500 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Incorporated accumulated 60,039 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vanguard Inc holds 11.81M shares.

