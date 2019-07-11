Johnson Investment Counsel Raised By $1.30 Million Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Deere & Co Has 0.93 Sentiment

Deere & Co (DE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 356 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 381 sold and reduced their positions in Deere & Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 210.20 million shares, down from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Deere & Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 23 to 20 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 53 Reduced: 328 Increased: 257 New Position: 99.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 7.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc acquired 729 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 10,264 shares with $18.28 million value, up from 9,535 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $999.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $17.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1999.94. About 3.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 02/05/2018 – APTOS OFFERS AMAZON PAY WITH MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT OPTION TO R; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Other Jeff Talks About AI Ambitions, Robots, and Trump; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 28/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Wipes $50 Billion Off Amazon’s Market Value: DealBook Briefing

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $50.15 billion. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. It has a 15.65 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

First Trust Bank Ltd. holds 12.28% of its portfolio in Deere & Company for 27,300 shares. Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. owns 20,150 shares or 10.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 8.71% invested in the company for 516,475 shares. The -based Marshfield Associates has invested 6.69% in the stock. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, a California-based fund reported 28,151 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $160.69. About 1.64 million shares traded. Deere & Company (DE) has declined 1.30% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS downgrades Deere to Neutral – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Downgrades Deere, Expects Near-Term Weakness In Farming Equipment Demand – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) 6.3% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $883.15M for 14.20 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, January 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, February 1 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weitz Investment invested in 1.14% or 15,500 shares. 71,489 were accumulated by Nomura Holdings Inc. Firsthand Mgmt holds 6,000 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Green Square Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.37% or 1,187 shares in its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Llc, a New York-based fund reported 82,559 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 73,823 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 302,692 are owned by Strs Ohio. United Kingdom-based Herald Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.63M shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Augustine Asset Mgmt stated it has 125 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 460 were reported by Jupiter Asset Mgmt.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com and Google Are (Mostly) Burying the Hatchet – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.