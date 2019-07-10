Johnson Investment Counsel Position in Veeva Systems (VEEV) Has Lowered by $682,038 as Stock Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position Increased by Orleans Capital Management Corp

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by 114.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 21,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 18,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 6.99 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,598 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 12,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $172.48. About 562,054 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.88 million activity. $189,955 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) was sold by Faddis Jonathan. Shares for $1.41M were sold by Wallach Matthew J on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $56.42 million for 113.47 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc. by 14,864 shares to 232,866 shares, valued at $49.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Small (SCHA) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.