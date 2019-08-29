Johnson Investment Counsel Position in Pfizer (PFE) Lowered by $337,218 as Shares Declined; Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose While Wintergreen Advisers Cut Position

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $161.93. About 2.50M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 159,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 168,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 9.15M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny owns 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 11,326 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 13,523 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Portland Limited Company has invested 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Waters Parkerson Co Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 408,108 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Ally Inc holds 145,000 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Com stated it has 183,785 shares. Yhb Advsrs has 132,035 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Securities stated it has 58,255 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 885,005 shares. Greatmark Inv Prns Inc holds 0.09% or 6,638 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Estabrook Mgmt holds 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 349,526 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.22% or 332,249 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd has 1.49% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 104,950 shares to 503,713 shares, valued at $34.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 14,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

