Johnson Investment Counsel Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Lifted by $33.35 Million as Valuation Rose; Insmed (INSM) Shareholder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lifted Holding by $2.21 Million as Stock Declined

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Incorporated (NEE) by 269.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 172,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 236,866 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 64,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $216.74. About 1.62M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Insmed Inc (INSM) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 76,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 487,112 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16M, up from 411,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Insmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 982,155 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: FDA ACCEPTS NDA FILING FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 02/05/2018 – Insmed Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 10/04/2018 – Insmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hurricane Dorian: FPL urges customers to prepare for outages – South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Secondary Stock Offerings Total Up to $3 Billion That Has to Be Sold – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Com has 1.94% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 114,544 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Donaldson Cap Mgmt reported 2.82% stake. St Germain D J Co accumulated 5,332 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 6,270 shares. Moreover, Colony Gp Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 21,299 shares. Moreover, Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept has 0.71% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 63,777 were accumulated by Penobscot Invest Mgmt Company. Whittier Trust has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Eqis Cap holds 3,199 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cap Advisors has 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt reported 0.8% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri accumulated 34,988 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Argent Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 5,785 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,398 shares to 313,435 shares, valued at $16.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) by 11,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,453 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bank Ny (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 98,939 shares. Baker Bros Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 2.08 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru accumulated 841,119 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Amer Century Companies Inc reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). 3 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 1,566 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,700 shares. 100,782 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 136,152 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested in 19,029 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northern holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 948,654 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 123,692 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 46 shares.