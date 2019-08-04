Johnson Investment Counsel Position in Iberiabank (IBKC) Has Upped as Market Valuation Declined; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $1.53 Million; Share Value Declined

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 532,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74M, down from 561,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corporation (IBKC) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 18,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 455,433 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.66M, up from 437,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 276,075 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.05 million activity. KOERNER JOHN E III had bought 13,000 shares worth $972,530. COOPER ANGUS R II bought $381,198 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) on Thursday, March 14. Maples Ricky E had bought 1,000 shares worth $75,250 on Monday, March 11.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) by 12,389 shares to 4,289 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,084 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Incorporated (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.23% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 8,061 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Phocas Financial reported 1.37% stake. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Commerce has 0.01% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Mendon Capital Advisors reported 80,000 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 27,644 shares. Captrust Advsr stated it has 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Park Natl Oh holds 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 3,700 shares. Alps Inc holds 5,330 shares. 1,172 are held by Fifth Third Retail Bank. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.36% or 139,085 shares in its portfolio. 87,500 are owned by Jacobs Asset.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 64,060 shares to 216,608 shares, valued at $18.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,279 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Capital has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Citizens Northern Corporation accumulated 7,315 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Atria Lc accumulated 174,218 shares. B Riley Wealth reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company holds 2.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 153,730 shares. Blue Chip Partners stated it has 3.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schmidt P J Investment owns 74,946 shares. Madrona Ser Llc has 8,703 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Seabridge Inv Limited Liability Co owns 2,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Greylin Mangement has 0.59% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 48,864 shares. Brinker owns 323,347 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt holds 27,131 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 1.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Credit Agricole S A reported 609,115 shares. 20,201 are owned by Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

