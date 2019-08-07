Johnson Investment Counsel Lowered Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Holding By $8.36 Million; Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 (ROG) Sentiment Is 1.66

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) stake by 3.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 80,396 shares as Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 2.37M shares with $246.64M value, down from 2.45M last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company now has $297.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.54. About 6.50M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price

Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 (ROG) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 103 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 62 sold and decreased stock positions in Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302. The active investment managers in our database now own: 16.27 million shares, down from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 71 New Position: 32.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) stake by 4,668 shares to 374,715 valued at $38.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stake by 18,220 shares and now owns 1.01M shares. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PG in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, June 28. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Invest Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,217 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 428,756 shares. Moreover, Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 64,871 shares. Westend Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 353,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hilltop Holdg invested 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 12,408 were reported by Renaissance Grp Lc. Lipe & Dalton stated it has 2,243 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 31,147 shares. Bonness Enterprises Incorporated holds 1.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 16,400 shares. Timber Creek Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% or 6,997 shares in its portfolio. 2.52 million are held by Pggm Invs. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 1.06 million shares. Wespac Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 5,939 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,529 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa invested in 22,358 shares.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 6.1% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation for 54,900 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 131,750 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.43% invested in the company for 550,387 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,980 shares.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. It has a 27.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications.