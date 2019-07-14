Johnson Investment Counsel Lowered Ingredion (INGR) Stake; Bridgecreek Investment Management Lowered By $947,835 Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) stake by 44.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,427 shares as Ingredion Incorporated (INGR)’s stock declined 9.28%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 15,471 shares with $1.46M value, down from 27,898 last quarter. Ingredion Incorporated now has $5.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 1.21M shares traded or 120.26% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 5.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 5,015 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 81,749 shares with $15.53 million value, down from 86,764 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $935.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report

Analysts await Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 3.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.66 per share. INGR’s profit will be $106.70 million for 12.78 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Ingredion Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Management Llp has invested 0.93% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Ww Asset owns 0.02% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 4,390 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com invested 0.06% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). National Bank invested in 0% or 3,278 shares. First Citizens National Bank And Trust holds 3,680 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.1% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Mufg Americas Corp invested in 0% or 1 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 35,457 shares. 20,718 were accumulated by Corecommodity Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 101,167 shares. Agf Investments Inc has 2,236 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 324,564 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Natixis holds 161,795 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) stake by 43,152 shares to 503,960 valued at $27.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) stake by 94,409 shares and now owns 496,800 shares. Vanguard Reit Vipers (VNQ) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ingredion had 4 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Seaport Global with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 24 by Vertical Group.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) stake by 1,920 shares to 41,750 valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 5,165 shares and now owns 62,990 shares. Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) was raised too.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, February 20. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, January 30. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 21. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $24500 target. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Piper Jaffray. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 30.