Johnson Investment Counsel Lifted Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; Covington Capital Management Has Trimmed Citigroup (C) Stake By $2.02 Million

Covington Capital Management decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 22.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management sold 32,584 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Covington Capital Management holds 114,363 shares with $7.12 million value, down from 146,947 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $144.77B valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $64.08. About 11.04M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) stake by 16.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc acquired 236,201 shares as Bank Of America Corporation (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.70 million shares with $46.96 million value, up from 1.47M last quarter. Bank Of America Corporation now has $257.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 40.47 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/05/2018 – UOB ceasing foreign currency banknotes import in Taiwan; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.48B; 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/03/2018 – silew: Exclusive: Saudi Aramco snubs UBS and Bank of America for listing roles – sources LONDON (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT BANK OF AMERICA EVENT

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, June 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $3700 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Wood. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. Credit Suisse maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 5,413 shares to 6,598 valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets E (VEA) stake by 986,779 shares and now owns 1.43 million shares. Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crystal Rock reported 202,400 shares. Etrade Cap Limited has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 24,089 shares. Eqis Management Inc owns 125,363 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv has 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kj Harrison Prtnrs accumulated 29,069 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Montgomery Mngmt accumulated 2.55% or 206,985 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc holds 21,794 shares. Atlantic Union Bank Corp accumulated 1.13% or 148,212 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 1.39 million shares. Commerce National Bank has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blume Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Theleme Partners Llp has 18.11M shares. 72,957 are held by Gladius Mgmt Lp. 8.45M are held by Voya Inv Mgmt Llc.

Covington Capital Management increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 7,893 shares to 204,896 valued at $22.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) stake by 21,450 shares and now owns 23,200 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $348,343 activity. On Thursday, February 14 Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,420 shares. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.05 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consolidated Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co accumulated 73,742 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 34,367 shares. Hourglass Capital accumulated 151,871 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl holds 4.50 million shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Northern holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 31.11 million shares. 331,075 were reported by Capwealth Advsr Limited Co. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,301 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 108,968 are held by Hgk Asset Mgmt. 166,991 are owned by King Luther Capital Management Corp. Advisory Alpha Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 607 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc invested in 0.16% or 2.14M shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 327,310 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 59,585 shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated Llc reported 1,141 shares.