Johnson Investment Counsel Increases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT); Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holding Has Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory Llc

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 43,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 266,688 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.34M, up from 222,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 1.48 million shares traded or 252.23% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 81.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 29,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 65,893 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 36,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.36M market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 1.32 million shares traded or 55.74% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atara: Shifting Toward CAR-T – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 9, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aimmune, Apple, Aurora Cannabis, Dickâ€™s, Halliburton, HP, JPMorgan, Loweâ€™s, Lyft, Schlumberger, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Initial ATA188 Phase 1 Safety Results for Patients with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Tab-cel® Clinical Biomarker Results and Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Study Design at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ATRA shares while 17 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 47.93 million shares or 2.44% more from 46.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Gp One Trading LP has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 36,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Raymond James & Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Creative Planning holds 0% or 14,857 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 45,371 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 1.03M shares stake. Ameritas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). National Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 252,005 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 77,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 13,522 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The reported 27,713 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 37,395 shares to 7,758 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,135 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FRT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 64.69 million shares or 2.03% less from 66.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Sterling Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 50,548 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Limited Co invested in 0% or 3 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advisors Lc has 0.03% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 43,620 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 140,400 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.02% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). 1,600 are owned by Ellington Mngmt Limited Com. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Ftb Advsr reported 166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 35,837 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Com owns 34 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 22,805 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 69,800 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 3,111 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $259,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 8,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,737 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).