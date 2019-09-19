Johnson Investment Counsel Increases Position in Duke Energy (DUK); Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Increased Its Position by $1.08 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 12,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 51,846 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, up from 39,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 1.39M shares traded or 4.46% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 45,622 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03 million, up from 41,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.26. About 2.83M shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na reported 108,334 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 10.34 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Covington Investment Advsr has invested 0.73% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Rothschild Invest Il stated it has 35,274 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 8.42M were accumulated by Renaissance Ltd Llc. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 12,217 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.08% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 693,260 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 5.39M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc Inc has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 15,850 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 1,358 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.21% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 682 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Corporation (NYSE:CSL) by 4,251 shares to 400,004 shares, valued at $56.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 370,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,385 shares, and cut its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:UNH).