Johnson Investment Counsel Increased Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lifted By $694,950 Its Qualys (QLYS) Stake

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased Qualys Inc (QLYS) stake by 20.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc acquired 8,475 shares as Qualys Inc (QLYS)'s stock rose 5.14%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 49,960 shares with $4.13M value, up from 41,485 last quarter. Qualys Inc now has $3.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $89.46. About 324,809 shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 14.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.04% the S&P500.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc acquired 6,134 shares as Automatic Data Processing (ADP)'s stock rose 5.92%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 319,965 shares with $51.11 million value, up from 313,831 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing now has $71.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 2.24M shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,352 were reported by World Asset Mgmt. Liberty Mngmt invested in 6,428 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Moreover, Mairs & Power has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,052 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com invested in 130,397 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Westpac Banking Corporation, Australia-based fund reported 93,302 shares. Cobblestone Capital Lc reported 5,159 shares. Westwood Holding Grp Incorporated owns 9,363 shares. Spinnaker holds 24,707 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Farmers Co stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 2,105 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Family Firm Incorporated has 1,511 shares. Tiverton Asset reported 8,269 shares. Old Dominion Capital reported 0.41% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dana Invest Advsr owns 3,175 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) stake by 12,389 shares to 4,289 valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Ind (IWP) stake by 2,262 shares and now owns 302,839 shares. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq" on July 09, 2019

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. Black Maria also sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, February 8. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. Ayala John also sold $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22. O’Brien Dermot J also sold $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. 1,314 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $176,063 were sold by Perrotti Thomas J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 428,880 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company holds 25,427 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 316,118 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). The Minnesota-based Summit Creek Advisors Ltd has invested 1.64% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 16,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Campbell And Company Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Company owns 2,567 shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 495,485 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 1.06% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.36M shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Ltd Liability Co invested in 92,475 shares. State Street reported 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Ranger Investment Lp has invested 2.74% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.79 million activity. The insider POSEY BRUCE K sold 2,000 shares worth $187,152. 11,250 shares were sold by Hank Jeffrey P, worth $1.06 million on Monday, February 11. 1,500 shares were sold by Fisher Melissa B, worth $138,700. $407,188 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was sold by Thakar Sumedh S.