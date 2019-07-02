Johnson Investment Counsel Holds Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE); As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Private Advisor Group Cut Its Position

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Incorporated (NEE) by 269.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 172,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,866 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 64,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $207.42. About 1.24 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 59,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 499,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, down from 558,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 26.24 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES STABLE AT $834 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 14/05/2018 – Oil Recovery Leaves Bank of America Betting on Energy State Debt; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director & Investment Committee Member

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc stated it has 564.52 million shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.74% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Sirios Capital Lp has 2.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.27 million shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 165,808 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 2.59M shares. Nexus Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). American Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.26% or 12,472 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt owns 0.8% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 345,547 shares. Arbor Limited Liability Company owns 18,743 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Focused Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.40M shares. Cap International Ca holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,311 shares. Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.22 million shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) reported 10,004 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 39,060 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 5,972 shares to 11,388 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Incorporated (NYSE:LOW) by 21,153 shares to 44,030 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) by 12,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,289 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX).