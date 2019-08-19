Johnson Investment Counsel Holds Stake in Iberiabank (IBKC); As Jabil (JBL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Texas Yale Capital Has Cut Its Stake

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 9.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81 million, down from 9.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 326,533 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Net $37.3M; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 55c; 25/04/2018 – IGNORE: JABIL CFO RETIREMENT REPORTED APRIL 24; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 24/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE AUG. 31; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Rev $5.3B; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corporation (IBKC) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 18,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 455,433 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.66 million, up from 437,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 118,184 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Invest Partners Lc invested in 4,924 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 18,200 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 0.01% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Eaton Vance Management holds 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 5,004 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 168,858 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 0.01% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 7,697 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru Inc has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 15,693 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 68,559 shares. City Holdg Commerce owns 500 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr Inc accumulated 3,457 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 7,722 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. COOPER ANGUS R II bought $381,198 worth of stock. Shares for $75,250 were bought by Maples Ricky E.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 80,396 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $246.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector Sp (XLP) by 11,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,015 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 8,950 shares to 79,505 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 18,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (FM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Moreover, Globeflex Cap LP has 0.33% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 59,568 shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Lc owns 27,295 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset invested in 33,711 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 37,242 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank holds 8,263 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp accumulated 63,870 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 464,532 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt holds 15,258 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenview Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 100,000 shares. M&T Bancorporation holds 0% or 19,028 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 45,118 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 24,803 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $108.01 million for 10.06 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.