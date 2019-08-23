Johnson Investment Counsel Holds Stake in Alliant Energy (LNT); Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.78 Million

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on May 15 for “Remote control systems that can distinguish stray light sources”; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 721,217 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.99 million, up from 634,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 866,788 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant’s B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B; 07/05/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT)

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG) by 4,774 shares to 14,716 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft The Latest To Be Criticized For Using Humans To Listen To User Audio – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Possible iPhone 11 Details Leak – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M reported 406,070 shares stake. Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 4,063 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 2.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 120,405 shares. 15,360 are held by Towercrest. Edgewood Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 2.97M shares. Tctc Limited Liability Company stated it has 118,218 shares. Iconiq Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baxter Bros has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 3.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aspiriant accumulated 109,809 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Harvest Capital Management Inc reported 0.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crawford Invest Counsel has 136,726 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has 42,814 shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs has 12,677 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,082 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 4.52 million shares. Zimmer Partners Lp stated it has 0.62% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Hillsdale holds 90 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,167 shares. Thomas White Interest holds 0.2% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) or 23,200 shares. Financial Management Professionals has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). First Natl Bank Of Omaha accumulated 19,854 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 24,742 shares. Mesirow Fincl Inv Mngmt reported 0.31% stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 68,056 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 3,377 shares to 83,408 shares, valued at $16.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,999 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA).