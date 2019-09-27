Johnson Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Colgate (CL); Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 517,993 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.12 million, up from 503,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.00M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 21,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.47M, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.63M shares traded or 74.69% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct)

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Stocks With the Largest Buybacks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 34 and Series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Early Warning Release NYSE:BAM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management renews preferred stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Index Fund (IWB) by 14,511 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $212.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 641,233 shares, and cut its stake in World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings.