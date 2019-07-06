Johnson Investment Counsel Holding in Tesla Motors (TSLA) Raised by $314,712; Umb Bank N A Raised Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $4.47 Million

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,003 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 7.07M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 10/04/2018 – BP Unit Agrees To Buy And Install Tesla Battery For U.S. Wind Farm — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – BAILLIE GIFFORD, T. ROWE PRICE SUPPORT TESLA AWARD TO CEO MUSK; 29/03/2018 – TESLA EXECUTIVES’ EMAILS SHOW PUSH TO MEET END-OF-QTR TARGET; 17/03/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: A Cheaper Electric-Car Play Than Tesla — Barron’s; 27/03/2018 – NTSB SAYS UNCLEAR WHETHER TESLA’S AUTOMATED SYSTEMS ENGAGED; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multi-billion dollar compensation plan; 13/05/2018 – Tesla’s Fundraising Options Get Thornier; 03/04/2018 – Tesla: Won’t Need Equity or Debt Raise This Year, Apart From Standard Credit Lines; 03/05/2018 – Tesla loses 8% after Musk’s antics; 31/05/2018 – TESLA SAYS BRUSSELS CAR ACCIDENT NOT INVOLVING AUTO PILOT

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 485.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 7,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,456 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 1,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $537.25. About 432,092 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 16,335 shares to 5,830 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Ind (IWP) by 2,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,839 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank invested in 0.01% or 6,945 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com owns 9,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv holds 32,698 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And owns 13.24M shares or 4.05% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,143 shares. Pure holds 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 789 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 100 shares. 182,261 are held by Apg Asset Nv. Tudor Et Al reported 0.2% stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Com reported 223 shares stake. Sns Financial Group Inc Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 759 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 335,427 shares in its portfolio. 91,000 were reported by Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Huntington Bancorp has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Horseman Cap Management Limited invested 0.89% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $13.90 million activity. Gracias Antonio J. also sold $5.84M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, January 16. Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of stock. The insider Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40 million. Another trade for 102,880 shares valued at $25.00 million was bought by Musk Elon.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. MOHR MARSHALL also sold $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, February 5. Samath Jamie sold 458 shares worth $229,014. The insider Myriam Curet sold 2,200 shares worth $1.09M.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 537,781 shares to 77,545 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 5,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,178 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).