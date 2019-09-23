Johnson Investment Counsel Holding in Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Upped by $502,802; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Troy Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Position by $982,500 as Shares Rose

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,174 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43M, down from 94,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 567,409 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) by 191.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 13,201 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, up from 4,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.17. About 536,286 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 37,617 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $286.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Economic Planning Grp Adv stated it has 2,850 shares. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 0.48% or 29,098 shares. Bridgeway holds 0.15% or 91,375 shares. Timber Creek Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.87% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 10,340 shares. Brick Kyle Assoc invested in 5,374 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 0.81% or 14,000 shares. Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lifeplan Fincl Group Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 1,674 shares. Vontobel Asset accumulated 2.24% or 2.21M shares. American Investment Serv Inc owns 8,185 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.57% or 47,876 shares. 17,414 were reported by Smith Moore And. Moneta Group holds 0.53% or 10,206 shares in its portfolio. Welch Limited Co owns 227,976 shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 61,163 shares stake.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.57 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets E (VEA) by 135,035 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $53.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,287 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Financials Etf (VFH).

