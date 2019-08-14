Johnson Investment Counsel Holding In American Express Company (AXP) Was Has Boosted; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Position in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by $2.32 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 662,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.38 million, up from 657,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $122.65. About 3.98 million shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 399,345 shares to 327,042 shares, valued at $24.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Incorporated Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 6,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,614 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology I (VGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osterweis Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% or 5,375 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc stated it has 0.55% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 2.64 million are held by Eaton Vance. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 3.99M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 169,375 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.31% or 16,078 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prns has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 131,861 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Weatherstone Cap Management reported 4,091 shares. Horizon Invs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,244 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Company owns 4.06 million shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, Texas-based fund reported 518,029 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo stated it has 19,412 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc accumulated 69 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “10 Dividends That Can See Double-Digit Growth for 5 Years or Longer – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Investments Ca invested in 638,110 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. 10.99 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc has 4,454 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 161 shares. California-based Rech Glob Invsts has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). First Mercantile Tru Comm owns 9,251 shares. Jefferies Limited invested in 14,231 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% or 6,405 shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 9,094 shares. S Muoio And Co Ltd Company holds 170,500 shares or 7.65% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 99,150 shares. Magnetar invested 5.25% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Company holds 210,870 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares to 547,094 shares, valued at $32.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 356,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD).

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IDT Stockholders Approve Merger Proposal – PRNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Will the IDT Acquisition Actually Go Through? – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, IDTI, HUBS, PLNT – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.