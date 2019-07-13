Johnson Investment Counsel Has Upped Position in Hasbro (HAS); Spectrum Management Group Continues to Hold Position in Amgen (AMGN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (HAS) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 65,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,879 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.80M, up from 214,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.27. About 836,164 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 07/03/2018 UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for dismal first quarter; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN VIEW EXCLUDES TOYS R US EFFECT; 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro’s Sales Take a Hit From Collapse of Toys ‘R’ Us; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q PARTNER BRANDS REV. -6%; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Intl Rev $287.9M; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is the toy company most likely to survive the post-Toys R Us era, says analyst Susan Anderson; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: DIALWARE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC v. HASBRO, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1952 – 2018-04-06

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 77537.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,406 shares as the company's stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,422 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: DaVita, Fresenius, Baxter, Amgen and CVS – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/26/2019: ACST, ABBV, EYEG, NBRV, AGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UNH, RHT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Drugmakers Most Likely to Make Acquisitions After Pfizer’s Surprise Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets 2nd Label Expansion Approval in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Incor (NYSE:MMC) by 8,898 shares to 503,551 shares, valued at $47.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 15,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,007 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.