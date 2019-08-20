Johnson Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake; Northfield Bancorp (NFBK)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 48 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 33 sold and trimmed holdings in Northfield Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 28.42 million shares, up from 28.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Northfield Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 30 Increased: 40 New Position: 8.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) stake by 2.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc acquired 17,259 shares as Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 648,053 shares with $65.24 million value, up from 630,794 last quarter. Zoetis Inc. now has $60.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.42. About 702,764 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.06% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Tradition Capital Management reported 42,425 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Com stated it has 23,892 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Llc invested in 301,287 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 4,345 shares. Usca Ria Llc holds 6,651 shares. Sun Life owns 815 shares. Ims Mgmt has invested 0.93% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Capital Fund Management Sa holds 41,651 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 5.67 million shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.4% or 335,000 shares. Motco has invested 0.5% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Highlander Capital Mgmt holds 0.41% or 6,580 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Lc Pa has 0.29% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fayez Sarofim owns 235,672 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -6.90% below currents $127.42 stock price. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Tuesday, August 13. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $13000 target. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust initiated the shares of ZTS in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 38,785 shares to 315,536 valued at $30.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 4,575 shares and now owns 125,659 shares. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 14,870 shares traded. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) has declined 3.28% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services and products primarily to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $760.26 million. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. It has a 20.37 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.