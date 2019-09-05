Johnson Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Walmart (WMT) Position by $3.76 Million as Share Value Rose; Bank Of Italy Has Boosted Holding in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) as Shares Declined

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 38,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 315,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.77 million, down from 354,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $115.91. About 5.78 million shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – Walmart Says It Will Pay for Its Workers to Earn College Degrees; 30/05/2018 – Metro: Team Sonic Racing screenshots leaked by Walmart; 17/05/2018 – Asda’s sales rise for fourth straight quarter; 07/05/2018 – Walmart To Introduce Opioid Prescription Restrictions, Require E-prescriptions — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Walmart To Debut More Than 125 Brands With Lord & Taylor Online Flagship — MarketWatch; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET; 19/04/2018 – Workers in a select number of Walmart’s stores are now allowed to wear blue jeans; 04/05/2018 – Google’s parent company Alphabet is reportedly likely to participate in the investment with Walmart; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video)

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 2.55M shares traded or 60.60% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,697 shares to 714,235 shares, valued at $135.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:UNH) by 3,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Str (MINT).

