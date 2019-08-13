Johnson Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position in Carlisle (CSL) by $421,510 as Market Valuation Rose; Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Upped Stake in Agco (AGCO)

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17M, up from 151,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17 billion market cap company. It closed at $67.87 lastly. It is up 27.76% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Corporation (CSL) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 404,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.57 million, down from 407,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 391,317 shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Natl Bank Tru has invested 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Whittier Trust Communication reported 6 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 219,332 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Appleton Ma accumulated 2,991 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Lp invested in 12,092 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 546,259 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Jefferies Grp Limited Com holds 15,697 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt Limited owns 184,300 shares. 13,795 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Llc. Invesco holds 562,389 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 254,074 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F holds 1,835 shares. Fiduciary reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1,589 shares to 112,276 shares, valued at $48.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubbell Incorporated by 75,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33M for 15.43 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments Incorporated has invested 1.25% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 97,682 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 3,990 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 44,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 11,302 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 260,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Elk Creek Prtn Llc holds 0.28% or 55,122 shares in its portfolio. Fdx reported 5,265 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,727 shares. Landscape Cap Management Lc holds 0.04% or 5,349 shares in its portfolio. 381,166 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 2.72M shares. Raymond James Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,782 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,000 shares to 39,312 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 47,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

